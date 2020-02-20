SAINT JOHN, IN - Mary K. Doggett (nee Austgen) age 65, Saint John, resident formerly of Chicago Heights; born and raised in Hammond, IN. Graduate of Bishop Noll High School and Indiana University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Worked as a Registered Nurse at St James Hospital, Chicago Heights Emergency Room and most recently retired School Nurse at Thornwood High School. Wife of Randall "Randy" Doggett. Stepmother of Jennifer (Joseph) Bomar and Patrick Doggett. Grandmother of Sophia, Nora, Audrey, and Joseph Bomar. Daughter of Patrice nee McShane and Elmer Austgen. Sister of Peter (Priscilla), Terrence (Peggy) Austgen and the late James (Jane), Paul and Daniel (Shivana) Austgen. Sister in-law of Enrico "Rick" (Joann "JoJo") Doggett. Aunt and friend of many.