GRIFFITH, IN - Mary Katherine Seiber of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She is survived by her son David (Karin) Seiber, her grandson David Tossberg, and her sister Deanna (Rex) Ward.

She was preceded in death by J. D, her husband of 63 years, and her daughter Tammy. Others who preceded her were her parents, David Eastern Davis and Lutie Edwards Davis and her siblings: David, Edwin, Morris, Phillip, Margaret, and Roger.

Mary was an enthusiastic member of Delta Theta Tau National Philanthropic Sorority for over 41 years. She loved traveling in the United States and abroad. She visited Wales many times and became immensely proud of her Welsh heritage.

Friends may meet with her family on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. 45th Avenue, Griffith, Indiana. At 6:30 p.m. a commemorative ceremony will be held by her Delta Theta Tau sisters. Immediately following, her eulogy will be delivered by her nephew Melvin Hobbs.

Burial will be at Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

For more Information, please call White funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 0r visit us at whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.