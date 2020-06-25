× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Kathleen (O'Melia) Coppinger

CHESTERTON, IN — Mary Kathleen (O'Melia) Coppinger, 59 of Chesterton, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. After a 5-year, valiantly fought battle with cancer, the Lord called her home. She was born on November 16, 1960, in Gary, IN, to Martin Sr. and Donna (Kewley) O'Melia.

Mary is survived by her life partner of 40 years and loving husband of 30 years, Kevin Coppinger; daughter, Lauren Coppinger; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Martin O'Melia Jr. and Michael O'Melia.

Mary, with her husband, Kevin, own the Dari-Dip and YoAmazing Yogurt Shoppe, among other business ventures.

Mary enjoyed volunteering at the local church, tending to her landscaping, and spending time in the sun, especially going to Florida for the winter. Most of all, she enjoyed doing for others; her legacy will always be selflessness.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368. Burial at Calvary and a luncheon at Portage's Rosewood will follow.