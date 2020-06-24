× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON, IN - Mary Kathleen (O'Melia) Coppinger, age 59 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. After a 5-year, valiantly fought battle with cancer, the Lord called her home. She was born on November 16, 1960 in Gary, IN to Martin Sr. and Donna (Kewley) O'Melia.

Mary is survived by her life partner of 40 years and loving husband of 30 years, Kevin Coppinger; daughter, Lauren Coppinger; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Martin O'Melia, Jr., and Michael O'Melia.

Mary, with her husband Kevin, own the Dari-Dip and YoAmazing Yogurt Shoppe, among other business ventures.

Mary enjoyed volunteering at the local church, tending to her landscaping, and spending time in the sun, especially going to Florida for winter. Most of all, she enjoyed doing for others; her legacy will always be selflessness.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00-8:00p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368. Burial at Calvary and a luncheon at Portage's Rosewood will follow.