Mary "Kay" Hubbard

Aug. 16, 1936 - Sep. 21, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary "Kay" Hubbard, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Kay is survived by her husband, Byron "B.J." Hubbard; children: Dr. Brady B. Hubbard of Spicewood, TX, Susan K. Hubbard of Tampa, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her son, Brent J. Hubbard; sister, Alice Conyston; aunt, Elizabeth Downey and parents: Carter and LaFern Adams.

Kay was a devoted member of First Christian Church of Crown Point, IN, where she taught Sunday school. She was also involved with Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and worked at Oak Hill Animal Clinic in Crown Point. Kay was an accomplished teacher, teaching in Gary, Highland, and Little Red School House in Crown Point. She was also a voice and instrumental teacher throughout Lake County and would accompany the choir at the middle schools. Kay was also the Grand Marshal for the Crown Point Fourth of July parades. Kay will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5:00 PM with John Starr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Kay's name to Crown Point Community Foundation.

Visit Kay's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.