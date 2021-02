VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Kay Marine, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. See full obituary at MoellerFuneralHome.com.