Mary Kerekes (nee Simaga)

February 16, 1928 - July 30, 2021

MUNSTER - Mary Kerekes (nee Simaga) 93 of Munster Indiana passed away peacefully July 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving children. Mary was born February 16, 1928, in Whiting, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William.

Mary is survived by her children: Jeannette (Stephen) Vargo, Nancy (Thomas) Machnikowski, Patricia (Mark) Roberts, Marie (Charles) Faught, Anne (late Jule) Bell, Steven (Tammy) Kerekes, Karen (Keith) Hyzy; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was an avid baker, making nut roll and other family recipe specialties; enjoyed knitting, making baby hats for local hospitals; cheering for the Chicago Blackhawks and completing puzzles of all shapes and sizes. She will be missed greatly by her family and all who knew her.

Special thanks to everyone at Hartsfield Village for providing an environment where she was able to live a very full life. Mary enjoyed being a member of the Village People WII bowling league, Bingo games and other resident activities.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana proceeding to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St. Crown Point, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and masses. www.burnsfuneral.com. Additional information on Burns website.

