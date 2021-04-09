Mary Kezler

LANSING, IL — Mary (nee Maciejski) Kezler, 87 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Ray Kezler and Mark (Trisha) Kezler; grandchildren, Lauren Kezler, Tracey Kezler and Ilana (Ryan) Eubank; great-grandchildren, William and Autumn; nephew, Mathew (Donna) Maruszak; devoted dog, Jessibelle; and many dear friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Kezler, and daughter, Christine Kezler.

Funeral services will begin with prayers at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (formerly St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church) 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and again on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. prayers.