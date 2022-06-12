 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Kilgallen Holzhall

DYER - Mary Kilgallen Holzhall, beloved wife and mother, passed away on June 9, 2022.

Married to Vern Holzhall for over 60 years, Mary was an inspiration to her five children: Elizabeth, Cheryl, Karen, Vern and John; as well as to her five grandchildren; her extended family; and her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John J. Kilgallen, S.J.; and sister, Carol Kilgallen Meyer.

From an early age, Mary was an inveterate traveler, taking her family on fascinating trips, and, as a travel agent, creating wonderful adventures for her clients. She and her husband saw the world, traveling to six continents during their lifetime.

Funeral services will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, on June 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., and the family will be available beforehand.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the St. Maria Goretti Food Pantry.

www.kishfuneralhome.net

