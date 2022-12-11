SCHERERVILLE - Mary Kozak, 91, of Schererville, IN passed away on December 9, 2022. She was born in Whiting, IN, loved to spend her free time gardening and painting, and was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception and St. John Catholic Church in Whiting.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Michael Kozak and Zuzanna Kozak (Manchak) and her brother, John Kozak.

She is survived by her sister, Ann (Frank) Drewno; sister-in-law, Rosemary (late John) Kozak and many nieces and nephews who loved her so very dearly.

Private services entrusted to CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CEMETERY.