HEGEWISCH, IL - Mary Krajewski, age 98, late of Hegewisch, entered into eternal life on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and sister-in-law Valarie Krajewski. She is predeceased by her sisters: Louise Penkala, Bernice Buczkowski, Helen Jures, Anna Dumke and her brothers: John Krajewski, Joseph Kray and Frank Kray. Her parents were Albert and Sophia Krajeweski, previously deceased.Mary was a selfless caregiver to her family and a devote Catholic who prayed daily for her family and friends. She enjoyed taking care of her family, gardening and watching Jeopardy. Her kindness and sweet smile will be deeply missed.