SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary L. Berda (nee Yates) passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 8, 2019 at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville, IN.
Born on April 15, 1920 in Guston, KY to Anna Navada and David Clarence Yates and was the oldest of five siblings. The family moved from Kentucky to Hammond, IN prior 1928. While she was attending Hammond Tech school she met her husband Henry. They were married July 4, 1940 and moved to Lansing where they raised seven children. They were married for 45 years before Henry's passing.
Survived by her loving children and grandchildren. Antoinette (William) Webster; Richard (Rhonda) Webster, Susan (Geoffrey) Osberg, James (Penny) Webster. Veronica (Vincent) DeLaurentis; Mary (Mike) Przybylski, Andrew (Becky) DeLaurentis, Kathleen (Chris) Kreski. Henry (Darlene) Berda; Melissa (Eric) Kelso, Henry (Pina) Berda, Amanda (Matthew) Coffman, Samantha Harrison, and Sarah Berda. Lorena (Lawrence) Norkiewicz; Cheryl Norkiewicz and Jason Norkiewicz. Martha (Hal) Wilson; Christopher (Amanda) Wilson. Patricia (Ronald) Quilici; John (Kristin) Quilici, Julia Quilici and Thomas Guerino. Also nine great grandchildren, three great great grand children and many loving nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband: Henry Berda; parents: Anna N. and David C. Yates; sisters: Anna C. Patheiger, Lucy M. Stephen; brothers: George E. Yates, Charles D. Yates, Grandson: John L. Webster.
Mary retired from School District 215 after working 18 years as a head cook. After retiring she volunteered at St. Margaret Mercy Hospital Gift Shoppe in Dyer for many years. She enjoyed traveling, her garden, and also loved crocheting afghans. Mary was a parish member for 67 year at St. Ann Church. She also belong to St. Ann's Ladies Club, Daughters of Isabella and the Morning Church Group at St. Ann Church in Lansing.
Visitation will be on Wednesday January 16, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Closing prayers will begin at 9:30 AM at the funeral home then processing to St. Ann Church. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Ann School in Lansing, IL.