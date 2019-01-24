EAST SIDE - Mary L. Brady, age 82, lifelong of the East Side passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Devoted daughter of late James and late Annamae (nee Cosgrove) Brady. Loving sister of Linda (Bernard) Ralich and Daniel (Lisa) Brady. Preceded in death by sisters, Rosemary Wilson, Kathleen Brabec, Patricia Brady, Audrey Palermo; brothers, James, John, Mike and William Brady. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Illinois Bell and former member of St. Francis de Sales Church Catholic Women's Club.
Visitation Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to St. Francis de Sales Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers, 773-731-2749.