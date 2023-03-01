MERRILLVILLE - Mary L. Carter (nee Lunsford) 89 of Merrillville passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023 following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of 46 years to Charles G. Carter; loving mother of James (Barbara) Long, Ramona (Kerry) Noble Mitchell and the late Gary (Patty) Long; cherished grandmother of Tamra, Allison, Matthew and Alexander Long, Winona (Ron) Noble Abuan,and Gerald (Evelyn) Noble; adoring great grandma of four; dearest sister of Jean (late Harold) Oye and the late John, Vernon, Ruben and Lee Lunsford, Dorothy Page, Maxine Chaklos and Norma Poser; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; interment to follow, Memory Lane Cemetery, Schererville; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Mary Carter was born on April 16, 1933 in Fredericktown, Missouri to Ruben and Zola (Kemp) Lunsford and was a longtime resident of the Calumet Region. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and loved flowers, sewing, crafts, card games and time spent with her family and friends. Devoted to her family, Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer Foundation, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.