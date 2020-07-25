× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE, IN - Mary L. Guernsey, age 78, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Harbor Manor in Noblesville. She was born in Gary, IN on February 20, 1942 to the late Nolen and Jessie (nee Trent) Hendershott. She was a member of Em-manuel Baptist Church of South Haven. She enjoyed her membership at Bonner Senior Center in Portage where she played BINGO. She loved her dogs and enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Ronald (Jill Pursell) Guernsey; and brother Ronald (Barbara) Hendershott.

She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Vernon Hendershott, Paul Hendershott, Norma Warda, Daniel Hendershott; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bonner Senior Center, 5800 Lexington Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A funeral service for Mary will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor John Allen officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will take place Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. Face coverings are required. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.