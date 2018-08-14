LYNWOOD, IL - Mary L. Kieta, August 12, 2018, age 88, late of Lynwood, formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Beloved daughter of the late Bruno and the late Stella Kieta. Dear sister of Edward (Dolores) Kieta, Andrew (Mariann) Kieta, Roseanne Kieta, the late Joseph (Jerry) Kieta, the late Genevieve (the late Stanley) Oleksy and the late Gregory (Laurie) Kieta. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Wednesday from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Prayers Thursday, 8:45 a.m. to St. John Catholic Church, 301 Cottage Grove, Glenwood, IL. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 798-5300 or www.info@tews-ryanfh.com .