EAST CHICAGO, IN—Mary L. King Ross, age 91 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at home.

Survivors three sons: Cedric (Tina) King Sr., Anthony (Michelle) King Sr., and Timothy King; six grandchildren: Cedric Jr., Shana (Matthew), Anthony Jr., Amber, Latavia and Antoine; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters: Maxine Reed, Cora (Franklin Sr) Breckenridge and Charlene Collins; daughter-in-law, Antanya King; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m., Macedonia Baptist Church, 4901 Melville Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Leonard Maniece, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ross and King families during their time of loss.