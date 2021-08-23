EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary L. Lopez (nee Ramos), age 87, of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Mary is survived by her loving children: Ethel (Dan) Sacha, Linda Lopez, John E. Lopez, Luis (Rita) Lopez and Anita Garcia; grandchildren: Ricardo (Andrea), Claudia (Lucas), Celeste and Daniel Jude; great-grandchildren: Maya, Noah, Jude, Liam and Anna Lucia; siblings: Raul (Linda)Ramos, Guadalupe Martinez and Ignacio R. (Rosalinda) Ramos; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Salvador; siblings: Henrietta (late, David) Trinidad, Samuel Ramos and Anthony Ramos. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend who was cherished and will be deeply missed.

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street East Chicago, IN, with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating. Mary will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Please wear mask and social distance at church. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com