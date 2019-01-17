VALPARAISO, IN - Mary L. Minton, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019. She was born July 9, 1931 in Muscatine, IA, the daughter of Wesley and Rhoda (Smalley) George. Mary was a librarian and an artist and was well known in the community for her portraits. She was a member of Save the Tunes and was a band member of the Western Rangers.
Surviving are her children, Wesley Minton of Valparaiso, Sherry Curski of Portage, Cathy Tokarcuck of Homossa, FL, Robert Minton of Carmel and Frank Minton of St. Joe, MI, 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and her cat Spookie. She was preceded in death by her son William, daughters Faye L. Minton and Carolyn Juolovich and her parents.
If you have a favorite story about Mary, please bring it to share at the service or mail it to the funeral home.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, 11:00 AM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial Donations may be made to the Porter County Library, 103 E. Jefferson St. Valparaiso, IN 46383.