{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary L. Wring (nee Porter), age 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Mary was a loving mother of three children: Patricia (Hal) Johnson, Rhonda (Dennis) Moran, and Rick Wring; cherished grandmother of: Nick (Stephanie) Moran, Ally (Nick) Cummings, and Jenna Johnson; and dearest great-grandmother of: Caroline, Jack and Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband: William Douglas Wring; two brothers: Gene and Willard; and four sisters: Mattie, Katherine, Dorothy, and Shelley.

Mary was the proud owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics in the Southlake Mall for twenty-two years where she met many life-long friends. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

To view and/or sign Mary's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.