Mary Langmeyer (nee Wuschnig)

Mary was nothing short of an outstandingly warm-hearted, fiercely strong, and selflessly loving woman. To her entire family, she was a pillar of strength and comfort, guiding each of us through our hardest moments. And she has made every memory of ours so much sweeter, sharing in our greatest joys as if they were her own. Alongside her husband, Albert (who we miss so much), they worked hard to build a beautiful life for their children - a legacy of love that we devotedly nurture in their memory. Mary set an example of compassion and kindness in her every day. And across the wide expanse of those who adored her, she leaves us with the cherished memory of her unforgettable laugh, cheerful humor, adventurous spirit, deep hugs, and irreplaceable life lessons that have made us all who we are today. While she'd always reply to our "love you's" with "I love you more," we have to say - "We ALL love YOU more!" And it brings us comfort knowing that she will have the best seat in heaven to every part of the rest of our lives.