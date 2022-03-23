SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Lee Thiel, (nee) Bell, age 81, of Schererville, IN passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Beloved wife of Robert John Thiel; loving mother of: Ruthann (James) Truesdell, Paul (Jeani) Thiel, Theresa (Robert) Birlson, Christina (Dan) Magura, Carmen (Jason) Shafer, and Peter (Michelle) Thiel. Cherished grandmother of: Zachary Truesdell, Katrina (Michael) Martin, Olivia (Matt) Sokolowski, Emily (Craig) Dudley, Noah Thiel, Nicholas Truesdell, Natalie Thiel Andrew Birlson, McKenna Magura, Sophia Birlson, Bill Magura, Colton Thiel, Connor Thiel, Kate Shafer, Cailyn Thiel, Carson Shafer, Ella Shafer, Elizabeth Birlson, and Camrie Thiel. Dear sister of: Donna (late Jim) Aultman, Jule (Pat) Bell, Olive (Gene) Dempsey, late June (late Ed) Schultz, late Jeanette (late Gene) Klisiak, and the late Loraine (late Harold) Brownfield. Preceded in death by her parents: Jule and Olive Bell. Mary was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN. Funeral Mass Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 W Wilhelm St, Schererville, IN. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery – Schererville, IN. Memorial contributions can be made to Riley House Hospice of the Calumet Area, 511 Otis Bowen Dr. Munster, IN 46321.

For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com