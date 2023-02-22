Lowell - Mary Lois (Scheidt) Hilbrich previously of Dyer, age 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 16, 2023. She is survived by her children: Michael (Mary Ann), Patrick (Debra), Sally (Don), Chris (Jan), Peggy (Michael), Beth, Tim (Sue); 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; her brother, Howard (Linda) Scheidt of Naples FL, and her caregiver and family friend, Connie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James M. Hilbrich, infant son John, her parents, John and Agnes (Doffin) Scheidt, and brother, Willard Scheidt.

Funeral services will be held directly at St. Edwards, 216 S. Nichols St. in Lowell on Friday, February 24, 2023, visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial at St. Michael Church Cemetery in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Mary was a devoted Catholic and exemplary Christian woman, including her devotion at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel. Even with a large family, Mary always found time to care for the sick, the lonely and anyone who was in need of love. She and Jim made hundreds of rosaries for servicemen and the missions. Mary was a talented watercolor artist, a gift she shared with all. She was a prolific baker, from the breads and goodies her family needed to the artful creations of her coffeecakes. She also enjoyed the game of golf and was on both the Scherwood and Summertree women's leagues. Mary loved to go fishing, bird-watch, and garden, always appreciative of all of God's creation, most especially the ocean.