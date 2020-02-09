Mary Lou Birkett Goodfriend

In Madison, Mary Lou, ever the educator, began by teaching English to Hmong immigrants in Stoughton, and Life Skills to adults at the Madison Area Technical College. She returned to school and earned an MS in Counseling Education from the University of Wisconsin. Her thesis topic was childhood obesity. She said that studying for that degree not only equipped her for her work in Madison's schools, it also gave her insights into some of the features of a blended family she formed with Ted and his two sons. She served as counselor in three elementary schools in Madison before retiring for health reasons.

Mary Lou showed remarkable courage and resilience when confronted with various stresses: losing her parents at two critical times in her life, ending her first marriage, leaving her job and friends to move to Madison, and undergoing several major surgeries, including clipping of a brain aneurysm. She remained strong to the very end.

Mary Lou was a beautiful woman in personal appearance and dress, and her sense of simple elegance extended to her gardens and home. She also had a beautiful attitude toward people. Mary Lou instinctively felt love for all children; her step-sons were the lucky recipients of that love.