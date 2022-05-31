Mary Lou Cowperthwaite (nee Bugajski)

HEGEWISCH - Mary Lou affectionately known as "Tootsie", late of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 82.

Mary Lou is survived by her spouse of 62 years, Charles "Chuck"; children: Carole (Rob) and Kevin (Karen). She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren: Cassie, Cammy, Keller and Charlie. She was the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents: Peter and Mary Bugajski; and siblings: Peter Bugajski and Carol A. (Ronald) Bochenek.

Mary Lou was a member of St. Florian Parish in Chicago. She had a generous heart of gold, never hesitating to volunteer for a committee, event or help out. She was always willing to assist anyone who needed her. She loved to take pictures, scrapbooking, seeing plays and musicals, the color blue, the Hallmark channel, shopping, laughing, spending time with her family and friends. She always brought life to any party. People gravitated to her and loved spending time with her. Her selflessness and generosity were just a few of her many traits she had. She was happiest when she was helping others. She never knew a stranger and would always make anyone feel welcomed.

Mary Lou was a Librarian at Bishop Noll Institute for many years where Carole and Kevin attended high school. She was always the first to volunteer and here are just a few examples of how she gave back to her church and community: she was a Rosary Lady, taught Religious Education, sang with the Choir, Church Greeter, Eucharistic Minister, Cheerleading Sponsor, President of Mother's Club, and a School Board Member.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Lou can be made to the: Northwest Cancer Center - Dyer Clinic, 1001 Calumet Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311.

Funeral Services at 9:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Opyt Funeral Home 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Private. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022. 773.646.1133 or www.opytfh.com