Mary Lou Donley

PORTER, IN - Mary Lou (Rhodes) Donley, age 72, of Porter, IN passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 following a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born on April 3, 1949 in Gary, IN to Lester and Carol (Morrow) Rhodes.

Mary is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Donley; daughter, Paula Jercha; son, Jacob Donley; granddaughter, Portia (Jason) Chase; grandson, Tristan Engstrom. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Donley, II; and brother, Robert Rhodes.

Mary enjoyed listening to music, reading, and traveling to Florida. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Mary was a very family-oriented person and enjoyed attending family reunions and gatherings.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's honor may be made to the National MS Society at PO Box 91891, Washington DC, 20090 or online at www.nationalmssociety.org.

