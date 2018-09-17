MUNSTER, IN - Mary Lou Eismin, age 88, passed away in Munster, Indiana, on September 14, 2018. She was born in Hammond, Indiana, on December 30, 1929, the daughter of Wilford and Julia (Friedhof) Karl. In May, she married her sweetheart, Joseph Eismin and they spent 68 wonderful years together.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving family, husband Joseph (Nick) Eismin; brother, Richard Karl; loving children: Richard Eismin (Sharon); Thomas Eismin; William (Denise) Eismin and Robert Eismin; nine grandchildren: Julie (Michael), Steven, Kirstin (Ian) Ryan, Elliot, Amanda, Zack, Alex, Alayna and two great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her son Robert Eismin.
Mary Lou enjoyed square dancing, bowling, knitting, puzzles, and playing cards. Her greatest enjoyment came from being with her family and friends.
In keeping with Mary Lou's wishes there will be no funeral services. A private interment for family will be held at a later date.