Mary Lou Elizondo Hernandez "Maria"

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Mary Lou Elizondo Hernandez "Maria", age 47 of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. She is survived by her only son, Eric Gutierrez and his father, Salvador Gutierrez; four siblings: Elizabeth (Jose A. Maldonado) Elizondo, Carlos Elizondo, Ruben Elizondo and Arthur (Priscilla Santana) Elizondo, Jr.; three nieces: Clarissa Cecelia Maldonado, Analysse Maldonado and Mia Isabella Elizondo; nephew, Angel Maurice Maldonado; great nephews, Devani Walter Okimosh and Daniel Emiliano "Nano" Velez; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Arthur "Elvis Lee" Elizondo; also her grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Mary Lou was a free spirit, fun, loving, people pleaser, a believer, she loved her sports, wearing bandanas, having them drinks, cooking, music, dancing, her high heels, and singing with her beautiful voice. She had a heart that was literally bigger than her, but her greatest love of all was her son, Eric.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Deacon Ray Helfen will hold services at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Private cremation to follow. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.