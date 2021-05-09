VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Lou Evans, 90, of Valparaiso, joined her Heavenly Father on April 29, 2021 from her home in Valparaiso, IN. Mary Lou was born in Logansport, IN, December 27, 1930 to Glenn and Margaret Miller, attended Logansport High School, where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen, taught dance at the Teen Canteen, loved riding her Tennessee walking horse, and dearly loved her sister, Patricia (Miller) Lukemeyer. She attended DePauw University, majoring in Liberal Arts, and joined Kappa Kappa Gamma. She completed college at Purdue University, majoring in Education. Mary Lou became a Purdue cheerleader and was elected to the Yearbook Queen's Court. During summer, she was a counselor at the Plymouth, IN Children's Camp (for kids with disabilities).

Soon after graduation in 1954, she married Lt. Daniel R. Evans in a military wedding, at San Antonio Presbyterian Church, and they moved to Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX. She helped put her husband Dan through medical school, then his residency in Indianapolis teaching health and physical education, and coaching cheerleaders at Avon High School. She worked on her master's degree at night, while raising their first two boys. Mary Lou, Dan and family settled in Valparaiso, where their third son was born. She was an ardent golfer, Valparaiso Country Club Champion in 1973, and runner up many times. She scored three Holes in One, became the first woman Republican precinct committee person in Porter County, was a member of Tri Kappa and the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso.