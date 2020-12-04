 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo)

Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo)

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo)

Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo)

WHITING, IN — Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo), 91, late of Whiting and formerly of the East Side, passed away December 1, 2020.

Loving mother of Allison (Kurt Kalapach) Ferconio and Stacy (Joe) Somodi. Devoted grandmother of Ashley and Lauren Landini. Special grandmother to Liz and Annie Mikos and Katrina Pena.

Mary Lou joined Roller Derby at the age of 15, pigtails and hair bows became her trademark. She was named to four of the first five Roller Derby All-Star teams (1950-'54) ever selected, cementing her reputation as one of the all-time greats. In 2007, she was inducted into both the National Roller Derby Hall of Fame and her hometown National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

Funeral service will be held privately for the family. Elmwood Chapel, Chicago, is entrusted with arrangements. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts