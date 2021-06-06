Mary Lou "Lu Lu" Totleben (nee Nawerocki)

LANSING, IL - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Mary Lou Totleben (Lu Lu) age 67 of Lansing, Illinois formerly of South Chicago. Heaven gained another angel on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Mary Lou is survived by her beloved husband Alex "Skip" Totleben. Loving mother of: Nicholas (Charity) Totleben, and Lisa Totleben. Loving grandmother of: Adriana (Age) Totleben, Taylor (Tati) Totleben, Vincent (Vinnie) Totleben. Also survived by her siblings: Joyce Brison, Betsy (Paul) Mazurowski, and Dan (Cheri) Nawrocki. Also surviving many nieces, nephews, and their families. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving parents Alfred and Stephanie (nee Kulig) Nawrocki.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the SCHRODER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, on Monday June 7, 2021 from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Mary Lou will be held June 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Mary Lou will be laid to rest at Memory Lane Cemetery, 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy, Schererville, IN.

Mary Lou was a devoted nurse for over 40 years. She started as an LPN, and then went on to earn her RN. She always went above and beyond for everyone, including her patients, and was loved by so many. Full of life and she was always ready for a shopping trip. Lou was always late, but she was the life of the party her laugh was infectious and unforgettable. She had a personality that sparkled as much as her wardrobe. Apart from working she lived for making memories with her family; especially her grandchildren.