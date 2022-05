Oct. 11, 1933 - April 18, 2022

Mary Pepin passed away April 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Mary loved nature and her family. She will be dearly missed.

Mary was survived by her three daughters; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by husband, Robert; son, Frank; parents; and one sister.

Celebrating her life will be in private as were her wishes. Memorial donations may be made to Gibson Woods Environmental Center in Hammond, IN.