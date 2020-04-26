Mary Lou Rainford

She worked at the Lake County Public Library from 1961 to 1990. Mary Lou always took care of her family, her church and her community. She volunteered with Contact Cares Hotline and participated in numerous activities of the Methodist church throughout her life. Mary Lou helped found the Resale Shop at the Valparaiso First United Methodist Church. From 1998 to 2007, she served on the board of Lucille Raines Residence, a residential facility in downtown Indianapolis operated by the United Methodist Women for people who are actively engaged in rebuilding their lives from substance abuse. While living in Morocco she was an active member of Owl Club and Projects Unlimited. She was also past president of chapter J of PEO in Valparaiso. Mary Lou loved her family, the Methodist Church and her Indiana Hoosiers. She made the best chip dip (which no one in the family could perfect like her) and enjoyed sharing her family recipe for whiskey sours, a Christmastime favorite which will be continued for generations to come.