HAMMOND, IN — Mary Lou Segneri (nee Smith), 78, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago (Indiana Harbor), IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Victor; daughter, Deborah (Robert) Troksa; son, Tony Segneri; dear grandchildren, Nick, Rachel and Seth Troksa and Amelia Segneri; sisters, Joann (late Tom) Lenz, Judy (Earl) Shisler and Gayle (Tim) Sinder; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Smith. Mary Lou was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School in East Chicago. She retired with 35 years of service from Mercantile National Bank as a teller. She served on the Board of Directors for Humane Society in Munster, IN. Mary Lou deeply loved her family and precious pets. In lieu of flowers, donations to humaneindiana.org would be appreciated.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Mary Lou will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Services conclude at the church. Those attending visitation and church are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

