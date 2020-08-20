HAMMOND, IN — Mary Lou Segneri (nee Smith), 78, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago (Indiana Harbor), IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Victor; daughter, Deborah (Robert) Troksa; son, Tony Segneri; dear grandchildren, Nick, Rachel and Seth Troksa and Amelia Segneri; sisters, Joann (late Tom) Lenz, Judy (Earl) Shisler and Gayle (Tim) Sinder; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Smith. Mary Lou was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School in East Chicago. She retired with 35 years of service from Mercantile National Bank as a teller. She served on the Board of Directors for Humane Society in Munster, IN. Mary Lou deeply loved her family and precious pets. In lieu of flowers, donations to humaneindiana.org would be appreciated.