Mary Lou Vierke (nee Sacco)

LANSING, IL - Mary Lou Vierk (nee Sacco), age 88, resident of Lansing, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert "Buke" Vierk; and daughters, Nancy (Paul) Ferrantelli, Susan (David) Pattison, Janet (Randy) Race, and Sally (Ken) Reynolds. Devoted Nana toLena Ferrantelli, Gina (Jonathan) Arroyo, and Nicolo Ferrantelli; Sam, Ben, and Max Pattison; Robert (Tiffany) Beemsterboer, Marisa (Jeff) Thode, and Jackie Beemsterboer; and Cori and Louis Reynolds. Cherished great-grandmother to Hailey and Morgan Klobucar; and Giavanna and Liliana Arroyo. Preceded in death by her grandparents Nicolo and Josephine DiBeneditto; parents, Lena and Mario Sacco; and brother, Leonard Sacco.

Love of family and loyalty to friends were the driving forces in Mary Lou's life. The sunrose and set on her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she dedicated most of her adulthood to their health and happiness. Her life revolved around others and what she could do to make each of their days brighter and more productive.

Only when those goals were achieved might she allow time for a sip of Sambuca, a Dean Martin melody, or an intriguing episode of Perry Mason, all while keeping a watchful eye on a simmering pot of Sugo sauce for the next day. Those in her inner circle were fortunate to always know they had the unwavering support of an emotionally strong woman whose years on Earth were a model in caring for those you love. To say she will be missed is an understatement; to say you knew her was an honor.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Funeral services for Mary Lou will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, beginning with 9:15 AM closing prayers at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Mary Lou will belaid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.schroederlauer.com