July 12, 1937 - April 17, 2023

GRIFFITH, IN - Mary Lou Ziel, age 85, of Griffith passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. She is survived by her daughters Joellyn (John) Bierman, Nancy (Gregory) Brandner; son, Gregory (Dana) Ziel; sister, Linda (Hershel) Lewis; grandchildren Brett, Trent, Adam, Lindsay, Stephanie, Kendal, and Kayla; and great-grandchildren Audrey, Cooper, Rori, Irelyn, Lochlyn, Stella and Whitley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ziel; parents, Vincent Mazur and Olga Varga; and sister, Diana Keller.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, April 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, Indiana.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 19 at 12:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home, with Pastor John Starr officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Mary Lou was a member of Faith United Church of Christ. She coached Hessville Girls Softball for many years. Mary Lou loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the Cubbies.

