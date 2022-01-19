ST. JOHN - Mary Louise Butler Thursby, age 94, formerly of St. John and Merrillville, IN passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Mary is survived by four children: Patricia (Garry) Peters, Peggy (David) Everett, Charles "Tim" (Lisa) Thursby, Mark (Lori) Thursby; ten grandchildren: David (Amy) Thursby, Laura (Josh) Bradbury, David (Colleen) Everett, Joshua (Christine) Everett, Eric (Priscilla) Peters, Blake (Khine) Peters, Joel (Emily) Peters, Vanessa (Nate) Macklberg, Michelle Thursby, Tim (Caitlyn) Thursby; she also leaves behind 18 great-grandchildren, her brother Zelba Butler and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was a loving and giving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a beautiful soul who always put God and her family first. She found joy in gardening, sewing, attending church, making holidays special, as well as embracing the many pets her children brought home. She worked as an insurance processor and secretary for Dr. Henry Giragos for over 20 years. Later in life she enjoyed playing pinochle at the senior centers and solving word search puzzles. Mary was truly a blessing and spiritual inspiration to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.