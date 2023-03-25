HAMMOND - Mary Louise Chomo (nee Carr), 94, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023, spending her last month with her daughter at her home in Georgia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Paul J. Chomo Sr., who passed away September 3, 1999. Loving mother of Linda (Frank Sr.) Uran, Paulette (Robert) Bigott, Ann Marie (late Kenneth) Worthington, and Rose (Jeffery Sr.) Szpak; cherished grandmother of Frank Uran Jr., Jennifer (Russ) Builta, Ann Marie (Glenn Sr.) Plant, Patricia Bigott (Robert Galarza), Samantha (Todd) Chaplin, Roberta Bigott (Dustin Hall), Amy (Matt) Brown, Kelly (Brian) Stenz, Kerry (Shane) Harbin, Jeffery (Teresa Gibson) Szpak II; adoring great grandma of Frank III, Jolene, Olivia, Adrian, Davey, Joey, Tommy, Glenn Jr., Michelle, Lt. Leilani US Army, Gabriel, (late) Angel, Andrew, Reagan, Logan, Cpl. John Michael USMC, Daniel, Nathan and Luke; many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and her best friend, Del Lewandowski, who has been more than a neighbor for more than 25 years. She was also preceded in death by her only son and daughter-in-law, Paul J. and Mary Chomo Jr., and two sisters, Ann (late Louis) Matolin and Catherine (late Walter) Muvich.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 with a Mass of Christian Burial offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, Hammond, with the Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting, on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at the funeral home on Monday at 5:00 p.m. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com00064771654178/. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Mary was the third daughter born to George and Katherine (nee Slat) Carr on April 16, 1928 and the first in the family to be born in the United States of America! In 1946, Mary met Paul at the Standard Oil Candle factory; they married on October 6, 1947. Mary was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region; member of the Croatian Catholic Union and St. Casimir Church. Hammond. Mary served her family with love and pride as a homemaker. Her hobbies included arts & crafts, playing the piano, watching Wheel of Fortune and word search puzzles. She was an excellent cook and baker. She will be missed by her beloved family, but we rejoice that she is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and among those loved ones who preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials to an animal shelter of your choice would be appreciated. 219-659-4400