LOWELL, IN - Mary Louise (Giles) Stuart,94 of Lowell, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022, at St. Anthony's Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, Crown Point.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas I. Stuart, and her parents.

She is survived by her children Susan, James, Kenneth, Donald and Kathryn, their spouses, her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and by her sister, Dorothy, and her family.

Mary was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Naomi (Neal) and Isaac V. Giles. Her family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, when she was very young, and she spent her formative years there, graduating from Shortridge High School. She then continued her education at DePauw University (Greencastle, Indiana), where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa, earning her B.A. degree in psychology.

Mary earned her teacher certification and Masters Degree from Valparaiso University in 1963, and was widely known in the Lowell community as a dedicated educator, teaching elementary grades in the Tri-Creek School System for 26 years.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was an active member of the Lowell First United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and Bible School, and participated in several of its committees and circles, including as clerk and staffer at the church resale shop. An avid reader her entire life, she also volunteered on numerous committees and projects for the Lowell Public Library.

The family wishes to express its profound thanks to Beth Duda of Southerncare Hospice and longtime friend Patrice Martin, for giving so unselfishly of their time and tenderness in Mom's final years.

Private Cremation through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lowell, with Services to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Friends of the Library, both in Lowell, or to the charity of the giver's choice. sheetsfuneral.com