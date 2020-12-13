DYER, IN - Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Tano (nee Gaspadarek), age 75 of Dyer, IN (formerly of Chicago, IL) passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020. Mary Lou grew up in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. She attended and graduated from Jones Commercial Business School and was a member of the St. George Church Folk Group and Choir. Mary Lou enjoyed reading mysteries, cooking copious amounts of food, and spending time with her family and friends.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Lou; her parents, Charles and Mary; and her brothers: Robert and David. She is survived by her children: Mary (Tom), Adam, and Amanda (Matthew), her brother Charles (Jackie), as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Lou's name to the Hospice of Calumet Area, Inc. (www.hospicecalumet.org) would be appreciated. Funeral service & private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery were held privately for the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.