SCHEREREVILLE, IN - Mary Louise Maurer (nee Slivka) age 78 of Schererville, IN passed away April 21, 2019. She is survived by her twin children Eric Maurer, Kimberly (Greg) Evanatz, four grandchildren Ryese Evanatz, Grace Maurer, Brooke Maurer, and Keagen Evanatz; nieces and nephews Doug Slivka, Dennis Slivka, Rachael Slivka, Tina Slivka, Adam Slivka, Bill Reitz, David Reitz, sisters-in-law Sharon Slivka and Mary Slivka. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. William R. Maurer, two brothers Robert Slivka and Richard Slivka, sister-in-law Barbara Reitz. Her family will miss her tremendously.
Mary Lou graduated from George Rogers Clark High School and in 1961 graduated from St. Mary Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Gary, IN. She was a registered nurse for 40 years at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Bim Merle officiating, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday April 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME(8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN).