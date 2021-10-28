Mary Louise (Sister Julian) Vincent
Jan. 7, 1936 — Oct. 17, 2021
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Mary Louise (Sister Julian) Vincent, age 85, was given her angel wings on Sunday October 17, 2021. She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Mary Vincent; sisters: Theresa (Jack) Vandenbemden and Lillian (Peter) Bartock; and brothers: Julius (Minou), Robert (Tesse), and Daniel Vincent.
Visitation will take place on Friday October 29, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady Of Grace Church in Highland, followed by a Catholic Mass at 10:30 a.m. and burial at St. John Cemetery in Hammond.
Mary Lou was born and raised in East Chicago, IN. Growing up, she loved to play the piano and helped by working at her parents' store, Vincze Grocery Store. She lived across the street from and was a member of the Holy Trinity Hungarian Church along with longtime friend, Father Skerl. She graduated from Bishop Noll High School and Saint Mary's College of Notre Dame. Mary Lou dedicated her life to serving the Lord and serving others. She was a devout Catholic and became a nun. She served many years as an elementary teacher at St. Mary's School in Detroit, MI. After Mary retired, she began traveling with her sister Lillian. Two of their most profound trips were to the Vatican in Rome Italy and Budapest Hungary, from which they shared and passed down our religious values and Hungarian traditions. Mary Lou was an ovarian cancer survivor. She lived a life free of wants and desires. She always wanted to make everyone happy and give them a smile. She radiated kindness, compassion, generosity, and enriched the lives of everyone around her.
