Mary Louise (Sister Julian) Vincent

Mary Lou was born and raised in East Chicago, IN. Growing up, she loved to play the piano and helped by working at her parents' store, Vincze Grocery Store. She lived across the street from and was a member of the Holy Trinity Hungarian Church along with longtime friend, Father Skerl. She graduated from Bishop Noll High School and Saint Mary's College of Notre Dame. Mary Lou dedicated her life to serving the Lord and serving others. She was a devout Catholic and became a nun. She served many years as an elementary teacher at St. Mary's School in Detroit, MI. After Mary retired, she began traveling with her sister Lillian. Two of their most profound trips were to the Vatican in Rome Italy and Budapest Hungary, from which they shared and passed down our religious values and Hungarian traditions. Mary Lou was an ovarian cancer survivor. She lived a life free of wants and desires. She always wanted to make everyone happy and give them a smile. She radiated kindness, compassion, generosity, and enriched the lives of everyone around her.