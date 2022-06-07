Feb. 11, 1945 - May 30, 2022

MERRILLVILLE - Mary Lynn Wallace, age 77, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Mary Lynn was born February 11, 1945, in Sewickley, PA, to Naomi Wallace-Brown and Darwin Wallace.

Mary Lynn worked as a clerk for Inland Steel and a secretary at the Crown Point, IN, YMCA. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Stephens minister and a deacon. She graduated from Peabody High School, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1963.

Mary Lynn is survived by her sister, Carolyn Meinbresse (Craig); and her sister, Beverly Binder.

Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi Wallace-Brown; and her father, Darwin Wallace; her brother-in-law, Richard Binder; and her brother, Buddy Wallace.

A Public Visitation for Mary Lynn will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. A Public Visitation will occur Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian, 7898 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. A Funeral Service will occur Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 7898 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410.

Mary Lynn will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, located at 7898 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Wallace family.