Mary M. Bellile (nee Dehenes)

Mary Bellile was born on March 14, 1919 in Lakewood, Ohio to Mary Feteke Zsido Dehenes and George Zsido and was a resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community for 90 years, since age eight. She attended Wespark Grade School and graduated from George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1937, where she was in the third graduating class. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and was also a runner for "Meals on Wheels". Mary was a retiree of the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools where she worked with middle school students and faculty. An avid Chicago White Sox fan, Mary along with her son, Dell and his wife, Susan did a White Sox tour. She saw the White Sox play at all the American League parks, as well as National League parks and spring training games. Mary's first away games were in Toronto, Canada. A memorable spring training game featured Michael Jordan in a White Sox uniform. When she was 90 years old, she was featured on the front page of the Northwest Indiana Times newspaper, for the Chicago White Sox opening day. The story featured the games and ballparks Mary had attended in prior years. She has many personal photos with former White Sox players including Frank Thomas, Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Jermaine Dye, Magglio Ordonez, Omar Vizquel and Harold Baines. She also has several autographs including Minnie Minosa, Jim Thome, Joe Crede and Ozzie Guillen. Along with many collectables from the 2005 World Series Championship White Sox, Mary's prized White Sox possessions include a Waterford World Series ball and a large framed picture of Comiskey Park featuring player autographs. A brick with Mary's name and signature by-line "Love Ya" proudly sits in Champions Plaza at Guaranteed Rate Field along with her personal one at home. Above all this, her children were her life. She never missed their activities including baseball, softball, volleyball, basketball, choir and band. A devoted mother, raising her children as a single mom most of her adult life. Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, foodbanknwi.org or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400