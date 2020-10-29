Mary M. Linderman

Born on June 19, 1924, in East Chicago, IN, she was the daughter of the late Andy and Aurelia (nee Medrea) Muntean. She and her beloved, Robert Linderman, were wed March 16, 1957, in Hammond, IN. Mrs. Linderman lived in Indiana (East Chicago, Valparaiso, Munster and Schererville) for most of her life, before moving to Connecticut in 2011 to be closer to her son. Faith was the cornerstone of Mrs. Linderman's life; she was a devoted and active member of the Bible Students, the same church her mother was affiliated with, for the majority of her life. Mrs. Linderman enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities including needlepoint, ceramics, golf, bowling and the (Munster) Community Hospital Auxiliary. Mrs. Linderman and her husband enjoyed traveling; their favorite family vacations were spent in Clearwater Beach, FL, where they enjoyed 20+ winters during retirement.