VALPARAISO, IN - Mary M. Linz, 85, of Valparaiso, passed away on November 16, 2019, in Chesterton. She was born on November 6, 1934, in Valparaiso, to Thomas and Helen ( Roach) Cargo. Mary is survived by her children William M (Andrea) Linz Jr. of Lansing, IL, Margaret (Paul) Dombrowski of Lynwood, IL, and Debbie (Carl) Dombrowski of Lansing, IL. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband William M. Linz Sr., her parents, sister Dorothy Finley, and brothers Thomas and Martin Cargo.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME from 3:00–7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. To sign an online guestbook. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.