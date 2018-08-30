CROWN POINT, IN - Mary M. Reynolds, age 88 of Crown Point, IN, passed away at Crown Point Christian Village on August 27, 2018. She was born on July 16, 1930 in Hobart, IN. Mary served as a volunteer for the St.Anthony Auxiliary for over 40 years, and held many offices. She also turned over one of the first shovels of dirt to build the St. Anthony Hospital. Mary was a very avid knitter making sweaters and hats for newborns, children, and veterans. She also enjoyed playing bingo. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew 'Ron' Reynolds of 67 wonderful years of marriage; granddaughter, Micah Farmer. She is survived by her five daughters: Karen Wing, Paula (Harry) VandeVelde, Andrea (Edward) Dance, Diane (Joann Rice) Reynolds, Marilynn 'Mary' Reynolds; grandchildren: Joree (Craig) Kovera, Katie Burkus, Erik Dance, Rachel (Matt) Tegtman; four great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with Mary's family from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN. Inurnment Chapel Lawn Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave, Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NWI Parkinson's or National MS Society. www.burnsfuneral.com