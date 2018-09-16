LACROSSE, IN - Mary 'Maggie' Grieger, 77 of LaCrosse, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018. She was born March 23, 1941 in Decoy, KY to Adam and Rhoda (Stevens) Stone. Maggie had worked as a custodian at Wanatah Stone and REMC. She was affiliated with the First Baptist Church of Knox.
On February 24, 1962, Maggie married Richard A. Grieger who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her son, Adam A. (Vivian Andrews) Grieger; and brothers, Erwin, Ernie, Jeral, and Claud. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Grieger, Jr.; siblings, Christine, Edzena, Millard, James, Sam, Colonel, and Lyman.
Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 3:00-5:00 PM at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL 309 N. Main Street, Wanatah with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.