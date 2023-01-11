 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Margaret Gil

  • 0

July 8, 1952 - Jan. 5, 2023

NORTHWEST INDIANA - Mary Gil, 70, formerly of Northwest Indiana, unexpectedly passed away on January 5, 2023, joining her two sisters (Barbara [late Jack] Flaherty and Catherine [late Blaine] Harwood), mother (Wanda Wargo), and father (John Wargo) in heaven. She is survived by her loving husband Gilbert, doting son Jon Michael Wargo (Tyler Martin), and sister Christine (late David) Holtz.

After graduating from George Rogers Clark High School in 1970, Mary went on to a long career in medical billing. Before retiring and moving to Bloomington, IN, she most recently worked at Great Lakes Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Dyer, IN. A voracious reader and crafter, Mary will be remembered for her loud laugh, spirited sense of humor, and unwavering commitment to family.

In honoring her wishes, Mary will be cremated and have no public visitation or service.

Masses and other celebrations in honor of Mary Gil would be greatly appreciated.

