Mary 'Marie' Halun DeButch (nee Maslanka)

She was "Busia" to her grandchildren, as well as to many friends. Marie would lovingly open her home for just about any occasion possible. Everyone looked forward to a party at Busia's!

She loved to travel, with California and Hawaii being her favorite destinations. In her quiet time, she enjoyed watching the White Sox, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame games as well as "Wheel of Fortune." She was a master at word search and solitaire, and could never pass up a good crime show. She loved to shop and attend musicals, as well as dancing to polka music, going to craft fairs and outdoor festivals.

Busia was also a nanny to several children that she actually raised from infancy to young adults. She gave her heart to all, and always worried about everyone before herself. She loved the Lord and prayed to many saints. We are sure she is getting to know each and every one of them in Heaven.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 1:00 to 4:30 PM with a memorial service immediately following at 4:30 PM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus we are asking visitors to please wear a mask and observe the 6 feet social distancing protocol. www.schroederlauer.com