Mary 'Marie' Halun DeButch (nee Maslanka)
Oct. 31, 1938 — Dec. 30, 2020
LANSING, IL — Mary "Marie" Halun DeButch (nee Maslanka) received her angel wings on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, while holding hands and praying with her children. Marie was born on October 31, 1938, to Stanley and Elizabeth Maslanka. She was one of seven children, and is survived by her sisters, Jean (Chester) and Betty (the late Bill); her brother, Eddie (Angel); and brother-in-law, Curtis. She will be joining her other siblings in Heaven: Stan (Pat), Dorothy (Brian) and Annie.
Marie was lucky in love. She was married twice to two of the greatest men who ever lived. Her first marriage was to Tadz Halun. They were married for 37 years until his passing in 1994. Her second husband was Ronnie DeButch. They were married for 20 years until his passing in 2018.
Marie leaves behind her children, Catherine (Johnny) and Tony (Jen), and was preceded in death by her daughters, Judy and Lisa. She also leaves behind her stepchildren: Carmi (Susan), Michael (Michelle), Carl (Debbie) and Mark (Gina), as well as her 13 cherished grandchildren with five great-grandchildren and one on the way!
Many dear nieces, nephews, a host of friends and her comfort dog Bella (who is still waiting for her to return). Marie will be remembered as being one of the most thoughtful, giving souls you could have the pleasure to meet.
She was "Busia" to her grandchildren, as well as to many friends. Marie would lovingly open her home for just about any occasion possible. Everyone looked forward to a party at Busia's!
She loved to travel, with California and Hawaii being her favorite destinations. In her quiet time, she enjoyed watching the White Sox, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame games as well as "Wheel of Fortune." She was a master at word search and solitaire, and could never pass up a good crime show. She loved to shop and attend musicals, as well as dancing to polka music, going to craft fairs and outdoor festivals.
Busia was also a nanny to several children that she actually raised from infancy to young adults. She gave her heart to all, and always worried about everyone before herself. She loved the Lord and prayed to many saints. We are sure she is getting to know each and every one of them in Heaven.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 1:00 to 4:30 PM with a memorial service immediately following at 4:30 PM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus we are asking visitors to please wear a mask and observe the 6 feet social distancing protocol. www.schroederlauer.com